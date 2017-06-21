Grenfell Tower charity single released- Listen

Various worldwide stars from music have banded together to release a cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, of which all proceeds will be donated to the Grenfell Tower relief fund.

The brainchild of music mogul Simon Cowell, the track contains input from stars including Stormzy, Robbie Williams, Rita Ora and Liam Payne. Music icons Brian May and Roger Daltrey provide guitar riffs for the backing, with some song lines also sung by Ella Eyre, Labrinth and Paloma Faith.#

Stereophonics singer Kelly Jones commented on the song choice, saying it was “very apt”, before adding: “All these things that are happening in London at the minute, and Manchester and everywhere, I think the main thing is people are pulling together.”

Britain’s Got Talent 2017 winner, pianist Tokio Myers, has also recorded part of the single, as have Bastille, James Blunt and Dua Lipa. In addition, a portion of the background is sung by a choir of survivors and victim’s families, led by Gareth Malone.

You can donate the fund, and buy the album here. Check out the track below: