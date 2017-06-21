Foo Fighters announce ninth album Concrete and Gold

Foo Fighters have confirmed the release of their upcoming ninth album, entitled Concrete and Gold, which will be released on 15th September.

The news follows on from the bands recent release of the albums lead single ‘Run’ and the full band live debut of two other new songs entitled ‘La Dee Da’ and ‘The Sky is a Neighborhood’.

Taking to social media, the band announced the release of the 11 track album along with the cover art, depicting their new logo in gold on a grey background, and confirmed Grammy winning Greg Kurstin as producer. The album was recorded in secret from December 2016 to May 2017, and will be the first credit for new fully-fledged band member Rami Jaffee who has performed with the band as their touring and session keyboardist since 2005.

The band will embark on a world tour in support of the album from October 2017 and will be playing their own festival – Cal Jam 17 – along with Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher and Royal Blood in San Bernandino, California. Foo Fighters will be headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend on Saturday June 24th.

Check out the video for the bands newest single ‘Run’ below: