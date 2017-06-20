LCD Soundsystem announce fourth album ‘American Dream’ and upcoming world tour

Indie dance rockers LCD Soundsystem have confirmed their long-awaited fourth album will be titled American Dream, and will be released on September 1st.

The band reformed in late 2015 after disbanding originally in April of 2011, they released a comeback single – ‘Christmas Will Break Your Heart’ – and played a number of shows and festivals throughout 2016, including Coachella, Glastonbury and T in the Park.

American Dream will be their fourth album and will include the previously released singles ‘call the police’ and the eponymous ‘american dream’, the LP will consist of 10 tracks and will be their first since 2010’s This Is Happening.

In addition, the band will be playing a number of dates worldwide in support of the album’s release, including shows in Glasgow, Manchester and London. Listen to the album’s title track below.