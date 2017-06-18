Foo Fighters debut new song ‘Lah Di Dah’ – Watch

Foo Fighters have debuted a brand new song titled ‘La Di Dah’ from their long-awaited upcoming ninth album.

Playing at Iceland’s Secret Solstice Festival, frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd: “this song’s called ‘Lah Di Dah’, new song – you haven’t heard it yet”. In addition to this, the setlist saw the full band debut of ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’, the band had previously played an acoustic rendition of the song last month, and the live debut of the recently released track ‘Run‘.

Grohl told the crowd that, “we only have 22 minutes left but I wanna play you all the new songs”, strongly suggesting that the band have a number of as of yet unheard songs for a heavily rumoured new album.

Speaking in an interview with Greg James on BBC Radio 1 earlier this month, Grohl said that he liked to drop songs without any warning or announcement but remained coy when questioned on the topic of a new Foo Fighters album. This new slate of songs comes a week before the band will headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Saturday 24th June, the band previously had to cancel a headlining slot in 2015 after Grohl broke his leg mid-concert.

The Foo Fighters ninth album will be released later this year. Watch the band debut ‘Lah Di Dah’ below.