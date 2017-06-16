Southampton to host open air cinema this summer.

Hijack Cinema have announced two open air showings will take place in Southampton over the summer.

Hijack Cinema is an open air cinema company who don’t believe that films should be confined to multiplexes and have made it their mission to show fantastic films in unusual locations. The events will take place in Southampton’s very own Hoglands Park.

Southampton residents will get the chance to experience this first hand as they bring the filmic classics like Top Gun on Saturday 17th June. Following this, a bumper schedule throughout June includes The Hangover on 28th July, Dirty Dancing on 29th July, Jurassic Park on 26th August and Grease on September 23rd.

Both screenings will start at 9:15 though readers are recommended to arrive earlier to get a good seat. Don’t forget to bring something to sit on and a jumper if it’s expected to be cold, or maybe an evening picnic and some suncream if it looks like it’ll be a scorcher.

For more information and tickets, visit http://www.hijackcinema.co.uk/.