Community Festival have announced 6 new acts!

Community Festival have revealed more acts, adding to the already huge plethora of genres the festival is offering.

In just two weeks’ time, thousands will be arriving at Finsbury Park to celebrate the best in new-music. With the likes of The Wombats, Darlia, Fickle Friends, The Hunna, Nothing but Thieves, and Redface gracing the mainstage alongside headliners, Catfish and the Bottlemen, it’s set to be a fantastic day for all music lovers.

And if that doesn’t whet your appetite, Community Festival have announced a second stage, with 6 more exciting acts. The N4 stage will feature, the headliner Clean Cut Kid who most know them best for Vitamin C and more recently, Leaving You Behind.

Alongside Clean Cut Kid, the effortlessly cool Anteros will also play. Although not yet a household namel many may recognise their music for its fun pop sound leaving you feeling as if you have heard them before. Their new EP Drunk is out now and is a favourite of Annie Mac.

Glasgow duo Saint PHNX are a very exciting addition to Community Festival, having recently supported Imagine Dragons on their tour. Listen to King here. Up and coming, London-born Stereo Honey as well as indie favourites Wild Front will also take to the N4 stage.

Full line-up announced so far:

Catfish and The Bottlemen, The Wombats, Slaves, Nothing But Thieves, The Hunna, Darlia, Fickle Friends, Wild Front, Rosborough, Saint PHNX, Stereo Honey, Anteros, Clean Cut Kid, and RedFaces.

Community Festival takes place at Finsbury Park on 1st July 2017. Grab your tickets here. Check out 2016’s highlights below: