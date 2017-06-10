TV Star Adam West dies aged 88

TV star Adam West has sadly died at the age of 88.

The actor, who is perhaps best known for playing the Caped Crusader in the 1960’s TV series of Batman, passed away last night in Los Angeles, following a short battle with leukemia.

In a statement, his family said: “Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero.”

West’s portrayal of Batman in the ABC series, which ran for three seasons and a feature film, defined his early career. However, in his later years, he lent his iconic voice to several animated series including Robot Chicken and Family Guy – in which he had a recurring role as Mayor Adam West.

West is survived by his wife and children.