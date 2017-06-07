Lewis Capaldi added to TRNSMT Festival lineup

Rising star Lewis Capaldi has been added to the lineup for TRNSMT Festival this coming July.

Having racked up an impressive 8 million hits on Spotify in just a few weeks, Capaldi will be taking the King Tut’s stage powered by Utilita, and joining the already immense bill alongside Kasabian, Radiohead, and Biffy Clyro.

Making its debut outing, TRNSMT festival, held in Glasgow Green, will also see Clean Cut

Kid, JR Green, The Amazons and Declan McKenna join the Bathgate-born singer-songwriter on the King Tut’s stage powered by Utilita on Sunday 9th July.

Having just played as support for fellow TRNSMT artist Rag ‘n’ Bone Man in Hamburg, Capaldi comes as a welcome addition to an already impressive lineup. It’s equally impressive when you factor in that his first headline show was only last year in King Tuts itself.

TRNSMT Festival takes place from 7th-9th July.