Pokemon Direct reveals Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon

Pokemon Direct has today revealed the first Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch will be Pokkén Tournament DX in September, with Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon also confirmed for 3DS releases in November this year.

The information was released today in an exclusive online address by Pokemon Company President Junichi Masuda. Pokkén Tournament DX is set to be a Switch-exclusive port of the arcade game, which fuses Pokemon and Tekken together. JoyCon compatibility between two devices, as well as a new roster of characters including Darkrai, Empoleon and all the previous Arcade characters was also confirmed.

The trailer also featured a brief tantalising look at what will presumably be sequels to 2016 releases, Sun and Moon, entitled Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon respectively. The trailer appears to confirm a return to the tropical Alola region, as well as a new storyline for the games. Finally, a brief shot appeared to confirm alternate forms of version mascots Solgaleo and Lunala, which are potentially Mega-Evolutions.

Lastly, Pokemon Direct confirmed ports of the Gameboy Colour Classics Pokemon Gold and Silver would be released on the Nintendo VirtualBoy download store from September 2017 and would be compatible with all other games using the Pokemon Bank feature.

Pokkén Tournament DX will be released on 22nd September 2017, alongside VirtualBoy Gold and Silver. Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon will be released later in the year on 17th November 2017. Check out the reveal trailer below: