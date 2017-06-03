‘Despacito’ breaks UK singles chart record

The Spanglish track ‘Despacito’, by Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi and remixed with Justin Bieber, has broken a chart record. The single is now the longest reigning foreign language number one in Official Chart history.

The track was originally released in January of this year, with Justin Bieber joining Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee in April to give ‘Despacito’ a Spanglish flair. The extremely catchy song is sang mainly in Spanish although with a few lines sung in English by Bieber. The new remix has improved chart performance in numerous countries, mainly in the English-speaking world.

In the Official Singles Chart’s 65-year history, only nine other foreign language singles have reached the top spot, such as Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ and Las Ketchup’s ‘The Ketchup Song’.

Watch the video for the original version of ‘Despacito’ below: