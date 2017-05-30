Isle of Wight Festival app confirms weekend’s stage times

Isle of Wight Festival 2017 has announced its stage times exclusively via its app.
Powered by Second Screen, the app is the place to keep track of the schedule for the weekend, and can be downloaded for free through various app stores. The app also contains information about purchasing a ticket, news on the line up, merchandise and a map of the festival ground.
Check out the full schedule highlights below:
Friday
The Sex Pissed Dolls / 16:00–16:30 / Main Stage
Nothing But Thieves / 17:00–17:45 / Main Stage
Lucy Spraggan / 17:40–18:20 / Big Top
Rag’n’Bone Man / 18:15–19:00 / Main Stage
Kaiser Chiefs / 19:30–20:30 / Main StageAlison Moyet / 20:10–21:05 / Big Top
Run DMC / 21:00–22:00 / Main Stage
The Pretenders / 21:35–21:05 / Big Top
David Guetta / 22:30–00:00 / Main Stage
Jonas Blue (DJ Set) / 23:50–01:00 / Big Top
SaturdayNakamarra / 12:10–12:40 / Main Stage
My Baby / 13:00–13:40 / Main Stage
The Slow Readers Club / 14:05–14:45 / Main Stage
Tom Chaplin / 15:10–15:55 / Main Stage
Jack Savoretti / 16:25–17:15 / Main Stage
Texas / 17:45–18:35 / Main Stage
The Kooks / 19:05–20:05 / Main StageMelanie C / 19:35–20:35 / Big Top
Catfish & the Bottlemen / 20:35–21:35 / Main Stage
Zara Larsson / 21:15–22:15 / Big Top
Arcade Fire / 22:30–00:00 / Main Stage
Example & DJ Wire / 00:00–01:00 / Big Top
SundayJon Stevens / 12:15–12:45 / Main Stage
Scouting for Girls / 13:10–13:15 / Main Stage
The Vamps / 14:15–14:55 / Main Stage
The Shires / 15:25–16:10 / Main Stage
The Amazons / 15:55–16:45 / Big Top
Imelda May / 16:40–17:30 / Main StageThe Sherlocks / 17:15–18:05 / Big Top
George Ezra / 18:00–19:00 / Main Stage
Bastille / 19:30–20:30 / Main Stage
Rod Stewart / 21:00–22:50 / Main Stage
Clean Bandit (DJ Set) / 22:45–00:00 / Big Top
Check out our Isle of Wight Preview here. The festival takes place from Thursday 8th to Sunday 11th June.