Isle of Wight Festival app confirms weekend’s stage times

Isle of Wight Festival 2017 has announced its stage times exclusively via its app.

Powered by Second Screen, the app is the place to keep track of the schedule for the weekend, and can be downloaded for free through various app stores. The app also contains information about purchasing a ticket, news on the line up, merchandise and a map of the festival ground.

Check out the full schedule highlights below:

Friday

The Sex Pissed Dolls / 16:00–16:30 / Main Stage

Nothing But Thieves / 17:00–17:45 / Main Stage

Lucy Spraggan / 17:40–18:20 / Big Top

Rag’n’Bone Man / 18:15–19:00 / Main Stage

Kaiser Chiefs / 19:30–20:30 / Main Stage

Alison Moyet / 20:10–21:05 / Big Top

Run DMC / 21:00–22:00 / Main Stage

The Pretenders / 21:35–21:05 / Big Top

David Guetta / 22:30–00:00 / Main Stage

Jonas Blue (DJ Set) / 23:50–01:00 / Big Top

Saturday

Nakamarra / 12:10–12:40 / Main Stage

My Baby / 13:00–13:40 / Main Stage

The Slow Readers Club / 14:05–14:45 / Main Stage

Tom Chaplin / 15:10–15:55 / Main Stage

Jack Savoretti / 16:25–17:15 / Main Stage

Texas / 17:45–18:35 / Main Stage

The Kooks / 19:05–20:05 / Main Stage

Melanie C / 19:35–20:35 / Big Top

Catfish & the Bottlemen / 20:35–21:35 / Main Stage

Zara Larsson / 21:15–22:15 / Big Top

Arcade Fire / 22:30–00:00 / Main Stage

Example & DJ Wire / 00:00–01:00 / Big Top

Sunday

Jon Stevens / 12:15–12:45 / Main Stage

Scouting for Girls / 13:10–13:15 / Main Stage

The Vamps / 14:15–14:55 / Main Stage

The Shires / 15:25–16:10 / Main Stage

The Amazons / 15:55–16:45 / Big Top

Imelda May / 16:40–17:30 / Main Stage

The Sherlocks / 17:15–18:05 / Big Top

George Ezra / 18:00–19:00 / Main Stage

Bastille / 19:30–20:30 / Main Stage

Rod Stewart / 21:00–22:50 / Main Stage

Clean Bandit (DJ Set) / 22:45–00:00 / Big Top

Check out our Isle of Wight Preview here. The festival takes place from Thursday 8th to Sunday 11th June.