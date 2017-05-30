Acoustic stage line-up confirmed for Graduation Ball 2017

Southampton University’s 2017 Graduation Ball is set to have a number of stages, with various acts and genres performing across the Union. With many acts already announced but none quite fitting a more toned-down audience, the acoustic stage has come to the rescue with a host of mellow singers to hand.

Headlining the outside acoustic stage on the Redbrick will be Hannah Trigwell, who has worked her way from a busker on the streets of Leeds to an international music sensation. Famous for her YouTube channel which now has over 100 million views, one of her most well known track serves as a cover of ‘Hallelujah’ by Leonard Cohen. ‘Counting Stars’ and ‘Still into You’ have also been covered with popular response by the soft-sung Trigwell.

Supporting will be the country-pop star Clara Bond and Southampton’s own Danielle May, who students may recognise from her live performances at The Stag’s on Friday nights. Completing the trio of talented female singers, the three will be at the Redbrick in tandem with Surge Radio, who will be delivering tracks throughout the evening in between sets.

A food fayre will also be held nearby, with the promise of some tasty treats in store from the Union. Redbrick’s own drinks deals will be ‘a glass of fizz’ for £2.50 or a Bellini for £3, which will run with the other offers across the rest of the outlets on site.

Southampton University Graduation Ball 2017 takes place on 10th June 2017 at various SUSU venues.

Tickets cost £35 and are available here until Thursday 1st June, upon which the price will increase to £40. Check out Hannah Trigwell’s singing below: