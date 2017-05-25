‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’ begins funding campaign

An online campaign has begun asking for support for a new documentary, that will look into the story behind 1990’s television miniseries IT.

In a video detailing, what the documentary would involve, writer and producer John Campopiano, a life-long IT fan, explains that they already have a selection of unseen footage to use as well as cooperation from people who worked on the original miniseries. This set of people includes actor Tim Curry, whose portrayal of Pennywise the Clown was the most memorable feature of the television adaptation.

Campopiano went on to say in the documentary’s promotional video that this is the perfect time to celebrate the original, as Andres Muschietti’s remake is coming out later this year.

The documentary will also look into coulrophobia, that being the fear of clowns, and “the impact it has had on a generation.” This is mostly likely a look into just how scary people found the original series with the character of Pennywise being a potential cause for people developing the phobia.

The film would be produced by Dead Mouse Productions and Cult Screenings UK who were also responsible for the films Robodoc: The Creation of RoboCop and You’re so cool, Brewster! The Story of Fright Night.

Should the producers goal of £20,000 be reached, Pennywise: The Story of IT would be completed by June 2018. The project currently sits just under the £12,000 mark.

More information on Pennywise: The Story of IT can be found here. Check out the campaign video for the documentary below: