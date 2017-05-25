Read more
‘One Last Time’ rises to No. 1 in the charts following Manchester Attacks

In the wake of the Manchester atrocities, fans of Ariana Grande have banded together to get hit ‘One Last Time’ to the top of the singles chart.

As a mark of respect for the 22 fans who tragically lost their lives in Monday’s attack, Ariana Grande’s fans started an internet campaign to get ‘One Last Time’, from Grande’s album My Everything, to number one.

This came after a video was released showing fans singing along to the song on Monday evening. The video, though heartbreaking has captured the hearts of many as Grande’s lyrics have taken on a ‘whole new meaning’.

As of 23:00 on 24th May, the track has claimed the UK Number One spot on the live charts, and by 09:00 on 25th May was already clear of number 2 – ‘Despacito’ – by a 30% margin. It is unclear if this late spurt will be enough to see it claim the official number one spot in Friday’s chart. You can download the song now to join hundreds of fans paying their respects.

Grande has also confirmed that all her tour dates are cancelled until 5th June, including two planned dates at London’s O2 Arena on the 26th and 27th May. The attack has also seen the UK Terror Alert raised to critical, and has seen shows by Blondie and Take That being cancelled. Southampton’s Common People, though, will go ahead as planned with heightened security measures in place.

Check out the music video for ‘One Last Time’ below:

