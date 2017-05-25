Grad Ball 2017 announces drinks deals

Union Southampton have announced the latest news on their drinks line up for the Graduation Ball on 10th June.

Accompanying a night of music, celebration, and nostalgia at the Union’s own Cube, drinks deals are set across all the bars to be cheap and cheerful. A selection of beer will be £2.50 all night at every outlet, including Stella Artois, San Miguel, Beck’s, Guiness, and Peroni, and for those who prefer something sweet, ciders such as Stowford Press, Somersby, and Thatcher’s gold will also be available at the discounted price.

Alongside all taps being set at £2.50, single spirit mixers will be set at £1.50 for the evening with a £1 extra to double up. Each bar will have its own specific drinks deals alongside these to suit the venue.

Stag’s will be serving cocktail pitchers at £10 to get crowds in the mood for Massaoke, the group version of the pub’s infamous Karaoke nights. As for Garden Court, Gin will be the specialty – with the following prices released from the Union blog:

Larios: £2.50 Single – £3.50 Double

Bombay Sapphire: £2.70 Single – £3.70 Double

Boodles: £3.20 Single – £4.50 Double

Pinkster: £4.20 Single – £5.20 Double

Inside Building 42, summer cocktails will be £6.50 and running on a two-for-one basis at The Bridge’s very own Silent Disco. Bar 3 will be serving Sangria at £4, and £12 for a jug – whether you’d like to share it or not. For the weary party-goers who need a break, Bar 2 will be providing free Shisha and a range of bombs at £2.50 to get you energised once more.

Grad Ball 2017 will be held at Southampton University on the 10th June. Tickets are available through the box office.