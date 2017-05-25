Ariana Grande officially suspends world tour following Manchester attack

UPDATED: Following the terror attack that took place following her Manchester Arena concert this week, Ariana Grande has officially decided to suspend the rest of her world tour.

The attack in which a suicide bomber killed himself in the foyer of the MEN Arena, resulted in 22 fatalities, and 64 injured. This makes it the worst terror attack in the UK since the 7th July bombings over a decade ago.

The bombing happened at 22:35 on Monday, within minutes of the end of Grande’s performance. Given that the fan base of Grande is predominantly made of teenage girls, many of those affected have been minors.

Grande was performing in Manchester following UK dates in Dublin and Birmingham as part of her Dangerous Woman World Tour. She was due to perform at London’s O2 Arena later this week, with other dates in the UK and across Europe to follow. However, given the circumstances, these dates have been suspended indefinitely to offer “proper respects to those lost.”

In a statement, Grande’s management said: “We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together.”

Grande herself tweeted on Tuesday morning saying that the attack had left her feeling “broken.” The singer has now returned to her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida.