Top Gun 2 “definitely happening” says Tom Cruise

Actor Tom Cruise has confirmed that Top Gun 2 is in the works, and that filming for the much-rumoured sequel could start within the next year.

Cruise was being interviewed on Australian programme Sunrise, as promotion for his upcoming film The Mummy, when he was asked by interviewer Samantha Armytage if the latest Top Gun 2 rumours were true.

Cruise responded “it’s true” much to the surprise of the show’s hosts.

He went on to say that “I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year” and that the sequel “is definitely happening”.

This is the most concrete evidence of a sequel to the 80’s hit being in the works, after a lot of talk over the last few years has amounted to nothing so far.

The original films director, Tony Scott, passed away in 2013 and since then fans have only had snippets of hope. Cruise said in the autumn of last year that he and producer Jerry Bruckheimer were “trying to figure it out” and before that said it would be “fun” to return to the character.

Paramount Pictures have not yet responded to Cruise’s comments, but fans will be hoping that this is the confirmation they’ve been waiting for.

If true, Top Gun 2 will start production within the next year. Until then, check out the trailer for the original cult classic below: