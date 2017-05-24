Red Dead Redemption 2 delayed until spring 2018

The highly anticipated game Red Dead Redemption 2 has been delayed from its fall release date to Spring 2018.

Rockstar Games, developer behind the critically acclaimed Grand Theft Auto Series, issued a statement on their official website saying that the delay was: “necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans.”

While the delay will come as a disappointment to many, the renowned developer also released a handful of screenshots showing off the work that has been done on the game so far.

The new images detail forest terrain, small western towns and the return of the train from the games predecessor. It’s fair to say that the images released are very impressive and despite the bad news, the anticipation for the long-awaited sequel will surely ramp up.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is rumoured to be a prequel to 2010’s excellent Red Dead Redemption and was announced late last year with a one minute teaser trailer. This marketing campaign is similar to the one used by Rockstar for the release of Grand Theft Auto 5, a game which was also delayed by several months.

More details are expected to be released by Rockstar throughout the year with the developer urging fans to stay up-to-date on their social media pages.

A link to the official Rockstar statement and new screenshots can be found here. Until more details are released, enjoy Read Dead Redemption 2’s teaser trailer below: