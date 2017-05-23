Universal Studios officially reveals The Dark Universe

Universal Studios have officially announced the long anticipated Dark Universe, which will bring back many of the classic monsters seen on the big screen as far back as the thirties.

Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem and Russel Crowe are part of an impressive ensemble initially announced by Universal Studios, who will play The Invisible Man, Frankenstein’s Monster and Dr Henry Jekyll respectively.

Crowe will be the first of the three to appear on the big screen when The Mummy, also starring Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella, is released on the 9th June. It is expected that Cruise and Boutella will retain their roles as Nick Morton and Princess Ahmanet in future Dark Universe films.

The next film in the series is The Bride of Frankenstein, which is currently slated for a Valentine’s Day 2019 release. Bardem will of course star as the iconic monster in his debut, though his female counterpart is yet to be decided.

Rumours suggest there are also plans for Wolf Man, Van Helsing and Creature from the Black Lagoon films, with various screenwriters, including Ed Solomon of Now You See Me, signing deals with Universal over the last couple of years.

More details are promised to be announced soon but until then, check out the latest trailer for the first film in the Dark Universe, The Mummy: