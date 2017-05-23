Stan Lee teases new characters for Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit cinemas in 2018 and with it, one of the largest film casts of all time as they draw together a host of characters from all over the multiverse.

Today, Marvel lead, Stan Lee, has revealed that this film will see the introduction of some significant new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Amidst a Q&A session in Des Moines, Iowa, Lee hinted that Infinity War will bring one or more new characters to the silver screen who have been much loved by fans in the past. Whilst he was unable to say much on the topic, Lee reassured those attending the event they wouldn’t be disappointed with the characters introduced in the next major instalment in the franchise.

When talking on the topic of characters, Lee was asked why no agreement had been reached between film studios like Fox and Sony which would allow for other fan-favourite characters like the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four to join the MCU. Lee went on to say “We should have all of our characters under Marvel.” He added, “Remind me on my way home to do something about that. We’ll do our best.”

Any new characters set to join the Russo brothers’ Infinity War will become part of a roster of talented individuals including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Scarlett Johansson, Josh Brolin, Samuel L. Jackson, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, and many others.

Avengers: Infinity War will launch in UK cinemas on April 27th, 2018. Watch the production featurette below: