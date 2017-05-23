Resident Evil reboot reportedly in the works

Despite Resident Evil: The Final Chapter concluding the long running film series earlier this year, plans are already in the works for a reboot of the franchise.

If reports from the Cannes Film Festival are to believed Constantin Film, the production company that owns the rights to Resident Evil, are reportedly planning a new future for the property.

Although no details of the supposed reboot are available as of yet, in terms of characters and who may be involved in the project, we could see a film series that is more in line with the franchise’s game counterpart, which found recent success earlier this year.

One thing for certain is that couple Paul W.S. Anderson and Mila Jovovich, who wrote and starred in all previous Resident Evil films respectively, will not be involved in whatever is next for the series. During the making of The Final Chapter, the two were clear that it would be their final involvement in the franchise.

The Resident Evil films, whilst not very well received, made enough money internationally over the series’ fifteen-year span for Constantin Film to keep the franchise going in some form. The Final Chapter made $312 million dollars worldwide on a budget of only $40 million, so the financial incentive is clear.

Though many may be excited at the prospect for the series to start anew, the fact that Resident Evil will begin again so soon in an age of constant reboots and sequels will no doubt be disappointing to many who were hoping for something original.

Hopefully we will learn more about the apparent reboot in the upcoming months. Until then, check out the trailer for the Resident Evil: The Last Chapter below:

