James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dies aged 89

Sir Roger Moore, the actor best known for playing the famous Ian Fleming character ‘James Bond’ in seven films, has sadly passed away, aged 89.

In a statement from his family, it was announced that Moore had passed away after a “short but brave battle with cancer.” A private funeral will take place in Monaco in the days to come.

Moore portrayed the titular hero in seven James Bond films, between 1973 and 1985, making him the longest running actor to play the character. In their statement, his three children remembered their father’s passionate work for the charity UNICEF, “which [Moore] considered to be his greatest achievement”.

His last acting job was in 2011, starring in the comedy film, A Princess for Christmas. In 2012, he appeared on the BBC panel show Have I Got News For You as a guest host, but since then had in large retired from the public eye.

Moore is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.