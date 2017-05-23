Ariana Grande suspends world tour following Manchester attack

Following the terror attack that took place following her Manchester Arena concert last night, Ariana Grande has decided to suspend the rest of her world tour.

The attack in which a suicide bomber killed himself in the foyer of the MEN Arena, resulted in 22 fatalities, and 59 injured. This makes it the worst terror attack in the UK since the 7th July bombings over a decade ago.

The bombing happened at 22:35, within minutes of the end of Grande’s performance. Given that the fan base of Grande is predominantly made of teenage girls, many of those affected have been minors.

Grande was performing in Manchester following UK dates in Dublin and Birmingham as part of her Dangerous Woman World Tour. She was due to perform at London’s O2 Arena later this week, with other dates in the UK and across Europe to follow. However, given the circumstances, these dates have been suspended indefinitely.

Sources close to Grande have said that she is not concerned with her shows now… she and her team will re-evaluate the schedule when she is emotionally ready.

Grande tweeted this morning saying that the attack had left her feeling “broken.”

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Our hearts go out to all those affected by the attack. If you are worried about friends and family who are yet to get in touch, call 0161 856 9400.