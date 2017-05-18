Arrested Development is officially returning for a fifth season on Netflix

Prepare to do a mass chicken dance in celebration, Arrested Development fans! Netflix have officially green lit a fifth season.

The streaming service has finally renewed the comedy series for another season, after leaving fans waiting for four years. Creator Mitchell Hurwitz will return, alongside all the main cast members, including Jason Bateman, Jeffrey Tambor, Will Arnett, Portia de Rossi, David Cross, Jessica Walter, Tony Hale, Michael Cera and Alia Shawkat.

Speaking of the renewal, Hurwitz said: “In talks with Netflix we all felt that that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business — and their desperate abuses of power — are really underrepresented on TV these days.”

“I am so grateful to them and to 20th TV for making this dream of mine come true in bringing the Bluths, George Sr., Lucille and the kids; Michael, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, George-Michael, and who am I forgetting, oh Tiffany. Did I say Tiffany? — back to the glorious stream of life.”

Arrested Development: Season 5 will arrive on Netflix in 2018. Check out the iconic Chicken Dance below: