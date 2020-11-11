Review: Our Propaganda at The 1865 (24/10/2020)

100 % 100 Awesome It didn't take any convincing to enjoy this gig. 10

Our Propaganda (acoustically) rocked the house down at The 1865 on 24th October 2020. The Southampton based foursome performed a variety of songs from their debut album Fast Food at Midnight to their 5-song LP Keep Spreading It. The night was superb and was a band I had personally been wanting to see for a while. Though lockdown has now come back to haunt us, Our Propaganda provided a brilliant night of live music and proving to us why we have all just missed it so damn much.

They are a band that deserve way more recognition than they currently get, but they are slowly taking over the Southampton music scene. Over lockdown they maintained a huge musical presence, doing numerous online events, like The Edge’s own online festival, The Edgetival in order to raise money for Music Venue Trust.

Their passion for music and the arts was felt throughout the whole night and the amazing work they do to continue raising awareness of the importance of the arts is the most captivating part about watching them perform live.

The set was powerful and full of passion and though we had to be sitting in chairs due to government guidelines I sure as hell wish I could have been up dancing away as they performed classics such as ‘Queen of Artisans’.

Be sure to follow them on Facebook and follow their amazing musical journey. They are a band you will want to keep on your radar.