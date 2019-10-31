Review: Triple Cooked: Disco of the Dead at Switch, Southampton

80 % 80 Spooky The night was a thrilling start to halloween 8

As expected, Triple Cooked: Disco of the Dead had a frightful night full of disco, house, bass and more for one of the scariest events of the year. Switch took on a whole new Halloween makeover with frightening décor and unique hanging art featuring multiple skulls (of course). This night was different to all other Triple Cooked nights as it featured a huge crowd of people dressed up and covered in blood, making for a spooky start to Halloween. The music of the night featured some hit tunes from ABBA which always gets a crowd jumping, and the dance/DnB remix of ABBA shows the incredible credibility of the DJs at Triple Cooked who ALWAYS put on an amazing show.

Disco of the Dead was the perfect name for such a night as after the huge amount of dancing (and maybe alcohol consumption) everyone was dead by the end of the night. Switch made for the perfect back-drop for the haunting night shown in its size, which is huge, and well fitted for the large crowds that gathered for the night. The atmosphere was amazing, and even in the smoking area the party was still happening with buskers playing Halloween inspired jazz tunes, which made for a cheeky dance. No matter where you were in Switch, there was always a party happening making for a night full of frights and scares. I would definitely recommend going to a Triple Cooked event, as it never disappoints.

Triple Cooked: Christmas Carnival comes to Southampton on 5 December at Switch Nightclub, make sure you buy your tickets here soon as this is an event not to miss.