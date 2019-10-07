Review: The Magic Gang & FUR at Heartbreakers, Southampton

80 % 80 Shimmering A shimmering guitar-driven, balloon-filled fiesta showcasing two hot Brighton-based acts who are to definitely keep an eye on 8

Heartbreakers were celebrating its second birthday this week, hosting an array of live music events. Nonetheless, it felt like the week’s events were building up to a Saturday blowout where two of the freshest acts on the indie music scene were set to play. To add even more excitement club psychedelia, Southampton’s leading rock ‘n’ roll affair playing indie, 50’s/60’s, punk, ska, new wave and soul was taking place immediately after the live music was set to finish. The bar downstairs was full to the brim, ensuring everyone’s thirst was quenched, offering delicious cocktails, whilst the stage upstairs was beautifully decorated, with many a balloon filling the ceiling. A congratulations to Heartbreakers is in order as in a time where live music venues are having to close their doors, Heartbreakers are going from strength-to-strength, providing a space for live music to be enjoyed. Now to the music…

Brighton quartet FUR were first to hit the stage. Donning smart business-casual attire and describing their music as if “a 60s band doing something modern”, the band commenced proceedings with upbeat track ‘If You Know that I’m Lonely’ and for a brief moment it felt like I could be seeing the Beatles reincarnated. Yet to mention an album date, the band smashed through a collection of released singles, finding time to play a recently released one ‘Trouble Always Finds Me’ within their 40-minute set. Forming 3 years ago and creating a buzz ever since, they really are one to keep an eye on. They ended on ‘Angel Eyes’, which they have described as their favourite song and music video released so far, which you can check out here.

A tough act to follow indeed but The Magic Gang will always provide the goods! Another Brighton quartet (what is in the water in Brighton?), The Magic Gang are the feel-good guitar music specialists with this shining through as they immediately lifted the lull of the interval between bands with the first chord. Opening with three of their biggest songs ‘How Can I Compete’, ‘All This Way’ and ‘Getting Along’. Already starting to lose my voice from singing, I wondered where the band could go from here, forgetting that their eponymous debut album contains tune after tune after tune. The band showcased a few new tracks for which they apologised, despite really not needing to. A gig is the perfect opportunity for bands to market test new material, and in my opinion anyone who gets annoyed over new songs being incorporated into a set list needs to chill out a bit (unless the songs are absolute pants). The tunes sounded great and I’m excited to hear them on official release! We were blessed to an encore consisting of another new one and old favourite ‘All That I Want is You’ which you can check out the cool lyric video for here.

The Magic Gang and FUR are two bands to definitely look out for on either of their future tours, and you can stay in the loop here, or here.