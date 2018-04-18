Review: Lower Than Atlantis at the Engine Rooms, Southampton

100 % 100 Energetic Lower Than Atlantis took their typically chaotic live set to Southampton's Engine Rooms where the Watford quartet treated fans to a mix of old and new material. The frontman leading the mayhem with his frequent interaction with fans (and their inflatables!) on stage and in the pit. 10

Lower Than Atlantis’ last headline tour of the UK saw the Watford quartet play a sold out show in the prestigious Brixton Academy with the success of their 2017 album ‘Safe in Sound’, and took on an ambitious run of UK shows including Manchester Academy. These were the bands’ biggest headline shows in their home country and just over a year on, the band have embarked on a much less ambitious but a rather more lengthy adventure with a 22- date tour of the UK, either side of a short run in Australia. This tour saw the band come to Southampton to play the Engine Rooms where the 4-piece brought supports in the shape of Milk Teeth and hot-new band The Faim.

The day before the show, Lower Than Atlantis played to hundreds in Exeter’s Lemon Grove where some fans had decided to bring inflatables to the gig, Mike (Duce, frontman and rhythm guitarist) announced via Instagram that he would like fans to bring along inflatables to the Southampton date, and of course, they more than happily followed through with this.

Kicking their set off in true style with hard hitting ‘Had Enough’ from their most recent album ‘Safe In Sound’. Right from the get-go fans were creating pandemonium with mosh pits and crowdsurfing – it was definitely a well deserved response for the band.

Following this came more fan favourites such as hit single ‘Emily’ and ‘Work For it’. Mike Duce is a natural at communicating to fans – not even eight songs in and Duce was down on the floor with hundreds of fans running vigorously around him as he played the opening riff to ‘Far Q’ from the debut album. As soon as the song was over the rest of the band left the stage as Mike tells the fans he’s coming back down, bringing just himself and an acoustic guitar for an acoustic version of ‘Another Sad Song’ but before he could begin, he finds himself inside an inflatable paddling pool, wearing a sombrero and holding an inflatable monkey (no, really!).

Their encore began with their biggest anthem, ‘Here We Go’, which saw the entire venue explode with energy and passion. From the front to the back row, from the young to the old, everybody was involved. Crowdsurfers appeared in all areas of the venue and after completing his vocal duties, Duce came to the barrier and pounced onto an inflatable surfboard as the fans carried him around the Engine Rooms as they play an extended outro. As he lands back on stage the band finish off in style and head backstage.

The band gave it their all, as they do every night, for these fans. I am excited for what the future holds for this band and I am sure as anything that I cannot wait to see them live again.

