Review: The Amazons at Engine Rooms, Southampton

Frontman Matt Thomson told Surge that even though the north is better for guitar bands, for some reason he can’t stay away from Southampton, and after witnessing their sold out show at the Engine Rooms I think the participants of that gig would be glad to hear that. 2017 has seen them release their debut album, increase their time on the airwaves and embark on a slew of performances across the festival circuit, and in that time they seem to have honed their live performances to make for an extremely confident gig. The Amazons, we were told from Thomson, have played “Lennons, Joiners, Guildhall, everywhere in Southampton”, and seem to have honed their live performances and setlist to make for the ideal gig for anyone from a superfan to someone who’s only recently heard their [words]. Playing in the second biggest venue that Southampton has to offer, I worry that they’ll soon outgrow Southampton – although, if what Matt said is anything to go by, I doubt that will happen.

Coming on stage to pulsating, orange lights and a Here’s Johnny-esque shout of “Southampton!”, they kicked things off with Don’t You Wanna EP’s ‘Ultraviolet’ and ‘Burn My Eyes’, a song from their debut album which, though I haven’t heard it be played much, was a well-responded to bop of a song and further proof of their experimentation with more singalong songs. Though the sold-out gig featured slightly less rockstar swagger than during previous sets, they were still able to appeal to the crowd with fan-favourite ‘Nightdriving’ and one of their biggest hits from their debut album, ‘Black Magic‘ going straight into ‘Millions (The Party)’.

Their transitions from song to song were incredibly smooth, with the band playing through their set with little talking, discussion, or song introductions in between. Perhaps due to their hangovers, the set didn’t feel as good as it had the potential to be. Despite the slick transitions and excellent lighting, it just felt a little slow paced. That said, I enjoyed the inclusion of the slower ‘Palace’ in the encore, and especially Thomson playing it on the piano he played as a child. Their set is definitely heavier-sounding live, particularly with songs like ‘In My Mind’ and ‘Little Something’, but it was the songs from their Don’t You Wanna EP that the crowd seemed most responsive to, like their pre-encore closer ‘Something in the Water’ and their final song, ‘Junk Food Forever‘ – at this point, a staple closer for their setlist, if it’s even possible for a 3 year old band to have a staple closer.