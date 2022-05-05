Preview: The Goa Express @ Heartbreakers, Southampton 13/05/2022

Championing the euphoric sound of Manchester, The Goa Express have become a force to be reckoned with in the emerging indie scene. Originally from the industrial town of Burnley, the boys have found themselves moving seamlessly between the Manchester cultural wave and making a name for themselves in their hometown. Making music from a young age, everything about this band’s work celebrates the joy of friendship – inviting the listener along to feel their psychedelic sunshine. Their new single ‘Everybody in the UK’ perfectly captures this sense of togetherness that encapsulates youth.

Paying a visit to Southampton’s hottest indie spot, the band are set to play Heartbreakers on the 13th of May. This intimate but electric venue is sure to provide a great space for the band to animate the room with their unapologetic sound. Supporting them on the night are ‘Darling Darling’, a delightfully sardonic act with pop melodies that’ll keep you dancing all night. The Goa Express will also be touring the rest of the UK all the way from Brighton to Liverpool – so be sure to check them out!

Tickets are available to book here.