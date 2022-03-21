Preview: Tangerine Dream @ Engine Rooms, Southampton 21/03/22

Originally hailing from Berlin, Tangerine Dream have been described as one of the pioneering forces of Krautrock movement, alongside the likes of Kraftwerk and Neu!, and have paved the way for the development of electronic music. Their modern line-up consisting of Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane, Ulrich Schnauss and Paul Frick will be visiting Southampton’s Engine Rooms on the 21st of March as part of their UK-wide tour.

With an extensive library of over 100 albums, Tangerine Dream are also credited for over 60 scores for visual media, including the film Risky Business (1983) and most recently the video game Grand Theft Auto V (2013). Their music has also been featured prominently in several episodes of hit Netflix show Stranger Things (2016) and has been cited as a major influence for the show’s original soundtrack. Their live shows promise a program full of past and present hits, including from their new album Raum, as well as their trademark 20 minute free improvisation towards the end of the set, all while accompanied by a dazzling light display.

Tangerine Dream will be performing at the Engine Rooms, Southampton on the 21st March 2022. You can book tickets here: