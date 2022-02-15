Preview: Pale Waves & Hot Milk at O2 Academy, Bournemouth, 16/02/2022

One of the UK’s most famous pop-indie bands from Manchester, will be bringing their big energy to headline the O2 Academy arena at Bournemouth on the 16th of February 2022. Pale Waves will be performing their incredible second album Who Am I? with special guest, emo-pop band Hot Milk.

Pale Waves’ unique goth style mixed with their emo image has impressed the younger generation with a modern edge to the once 2000’s pop-punk music we are all missing. Their versatile style of music is a place for anyone and everyone to enjoy themselves and express their emotions.

After signing a record deal with Dirty Hit in 2017, Pale Waves released their debut single, “There’s a Honey“, followed by “Television Romance“. The band continue to make a successful impression, where they were were ranked fifth in the BBC Sound of 2018 poll and won the NME Under the Radar Award at the NME Awards. Lead female vocalist, Heather Baron-Graci, delivers such unique vocals, creating a melodic mood to every song even with heavy drums present.

Hot Milk have unveiled the title track from their EP as a single, as well as a tour around the UK and Ireland. The Manchester duo, who just signed to Music For Nations, have finally released their 5 track EP which is some of the hottest pop-emo EP right now. Their music is unique, combining, pop-punk, pop rock and emo.

Hot Milk are a celebration of the honesty, and collaboration, singing sorrowful lyrics with happy melodies, ‘Awful ever after‘ is a perfect example of both a melodic piano instrumental with heavy drums. Hot Milk are set to create a great, friendly atmosphere at the O2.

You can buy tickets here.