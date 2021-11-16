Preview: Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World @ MAST

In the words of Laurel Thatcher Ulrich “well behaved women rarely make history”. Well, this show isn’t just about the ones that made history, these ladies changed the world.

Based on the picture book by suffragette-descendent Kate Pankhurst, this all-singing, all-dancing tour of the women who created the world as we know makes its debut in Southampton on the 6th November, running until Saturday 20th November.

From the company that brought you the spell-binding musical “SIX”, this show follows young Jade as she ventures into the unopened Gallery of Greatness in her local museum. What she finds are the women who paved the way for all those that followed, such as Amelia Earhart, Rosa Parks and Marie Curie.

Perfect for an audience of all ages, this one-of-a-kind musical is sure to shine a light on history as you’ve never seen it before.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World is playing at MAST Theatre 6-20th November. Tickets are available here.