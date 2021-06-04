Preview: Share The Sound @ The Redbrick (06/06/2021)

The Music Society’s very own festival Share The Sound is back again! Share the Sound is an annual live music event dedicated to showcasing new, unsigned and upcoming artists. This event features many of Southampton’s own and is an amazing way to connect with the growing underground music scene within Southampton.

Unlike previous Share The Sound music festivals, this time around it is an acoustic and unplugged event taking place between 2pm to 5pm on the Redbrick on Sunday 6th June. It will be the perfect way to spend your Sunday afternoon, listening to acoustic music in the hot sun (fingers crossed it doesn’t rain).

As I write this, not all of the acts have been announced, but there will be regular updates over the next few days so keep an eye out!

Indie singer/songwriter Tali Arson will be performing, and they are currently working on an EP titled ‘Lavender’. If we are lucky, we will be greeted with a few new tracks of theirs.

Violinist and singer/songwriter Bekah Shaw will also be taking the stage. Their music has been described as indie/pop with some folk roots. They are currently studying music in Southampton, so are a perfect example of the amazing musicians at the university.

Share The Sound is currently sold out, but sure to follow them on social media to check when their next festival will take place.