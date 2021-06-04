Preview: Maggie Cassidy, Artemis, The Optimists @ The Joiners (04/06/2021)

Maggie Cassidy, Artemis and The Optimists will be performing at The Joiners on 4th June. This gig will be seated and the first time I have been to The Joiners since the lockdown. It will be a totally new experience but these musicians seem the perfect mix to experience at The Joiners as a seated gig!

Maggie Cassidy are a modern rock band who have recently released their debut EP Life Is Beautiful which delves into the important topic of mental health. They have been described as a having ‘relentless, energetic live shows’ and I cannot wait to finally see Maggie Cassidy live in-person.

Alongside Maggie Cassidy is Artemis. They are a great pop punk group who have dominated the Southampton music scene. I saw them prior to the second lockdown and cannot wait to see them again, especially after the release of their new single ‘Wave’. They always put on an amazing show, so do not be surprised when I give them a raving review!

The final act to grace The Joiners’ stage is The Optimists. A four-piece rock band from the Isle of Wight. They will be crossing the river and giving Southampton a show to remember! They describe themselves as ‘brit-pop’ infusing 90s rock with a modern sound. I am optimistic that they will be fantastic!

Tickets for the show have sold out but be sure to follow all three bands on social media to keep up to date on their upcoming shows.