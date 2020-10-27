Preview: Mark Watson’s 24 hour Show Wastonathon II (30/10/20)

Mark Watson is a comedian who has made a name for himself over the years and has since appeared supporting Ricky Gervais on his UK comedy tours and appearing on series 5 of the well-known show Taskmaster.

Watson is hosting a 24-hour online comedy show, raising money for charity. Donations will be split between Turn 2 Us (helping people in financial hardship across the UK) and the Comedian Support Act (which supports perfromers in time of need). If 2020 has proved anything, it’s that comedians and live performers are so important to our entertainment culture and deserve all the support that they are able to get.

This show, titled Watsonathon, is a sequel to the other show Watson did in May, but this time he claims it will be “bigger and better”. Starting from Friday 30th October from 9pm, finishing 24 hours later at 9am on Sunday 31st.

If you’re a fan of comedy, and have some spare time this Halloween weekend, tune into Mark Watson’s Watsonathon. Tickets are Pay What You Can and will all be donated to the two great causes, so there’s really no reason to miss it!

Donations can be paid here.