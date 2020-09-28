Preview: The Vivienne & Baga Chipz Show at The 1865 (28/09/2020)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK favourite duo are coming to Southampton with their full 90-minute production show!

The Vivienne and Baga Chipz have teamed up to tour across the UK in their new socially distanced show. As someone who saw both of the queens only two weeks ago at Klub Kids presents Squirrel Friends and another time on the Drag Race UK tour, I am fully expecting live vocals from the queens. I bet money The Vivienne will sing ‘Walking in Memphis’ by Cher. Impressions of Donald Trump and Margaret Thatcher with subtle shady digs at Red Hair and a Silver Dress star, Davina De Campo.

I hope this show sees a different side of the queens and the material they use is brand new. However, anything is possible with The Vivienne and Baga Chipz so we can only wait and see.

Tickets for the show are available to buy via Eventbrite.