Preview: Killing Morton, Kid Klumsy, Mighty Magic Animal and Artemis at 1865 (26/09/2020)

Finally, gigs are back as The 1865 hosts Killing Morton, Kid Klumsy, Mighty Magic Animal and Artemis, an epic collection of bands rocking down the house in Southampton this weekend. This gig will be very different to others as there are now tables for guests to sit at, though we may not enjoy the experience of moshing to some heavy tunes it sure is an experience I am looking forward to.

Killing Morton are a three-piece band known for their heavy alternative hard rock sound infusing grunge guitars with hints of post-punk sounds. Whilst Mighty Magic Animal is a two-piece grunge rock band who distil elements of punk rock, grunge and blue riffs.

Kid Klumsy seem to be the biggest act on the line-up sheet and are ready to prove just why Europe loves them. However, I am most excited for Artemis, local alternative rock band that has taken the Southampton scene by storm. They were recently the cover of The Edge’s fresher’s magazine so it will be fantastic to see how their music compares on a live stage.

Tickets for the show are available on Eventbrite with tables of 2 to 4.