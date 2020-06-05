Preview: Laura Marling at Union Chapel Livestream

On the 14th of May, Laura Marling announced a ticketed livestream from Union Chapel London on the 6th of June with ‘doors’ at 8pm. In light of the coronavirus outbreak bringing live music in the UK to a grinding halt, Laura Marling will be performing her recently released album Songs For Our Daughter. The show will be geo-blocked to be accessible to the UK and Europe only. Despite having a skeleton crew, the gig will benefit from multiple camera angles and full production. Ticket-holders will have the option to donate to charities Marling advocates for, Refuge and The Trussel Trust.

Laura Marling is a British folk singer and songwriter from Berkshire who is a Brit Award winner and nominee, Grammy nominee and Mercury Prize nominee. Leaving home at 16 to move with her sisters to London in pursuit of her music career, she has worked hard to make her name and original sound in the music industry over the last 14 years. Her sound is acoustic, folky and ethereal. Often with bare bones production, her voice is honest and beautiful.

