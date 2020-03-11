Preview: Warehouse Presents: Chase & Status at Switch Southampton (14/03/20)

Need something to look forward to as you work towards your deadlines this week? Look no further! This Saturday, March 14th, Chase & Status will be taking over Switch for an unforgettable night.

As one of the most famous duos in mainstream dance, you won’t want to miss this DJ set from Chase & Status, accompanied on Saturday by MC Rage. Newton, Bitr8 & K1r3y and Cizza will also be performing on what is promising to be one of the biggest nights at Switch this spring.

With award-winning drum and bass staples such as ‘Let You Go’ (ft. Mali) and ‘End Credits’ (ft. Plan B) and well-known classics such as ‘All Goes Wrong’ (ft. Tom Grennan) and Blind Faith (ft. Liam Bailey), Chase & Status’ music is iconic in the UK dance scene. This is a night not to be missed, for long term fans and new listeners alike – the atmosphere is guaranteed to be electric.

Don’t miss out – buy your tickets for Chase & Status this weekend here.