Preview: David Keenan at The Joiners, Southampton (16/03/20)

Following his supporting slot at Hozier’s gig in Southampton’s O2 Guildhall last year, David Keenan will return to our city on the 16th of this month to perform a much smaller and much more intimate show.

As his songs tend to combine poetry with gorgeous vocals and folky guitar timbres, I have no doubts this intimate show is absolutely unmissable. The intimate capacity of The Joiners has consistently proved time and time again that a small space can entirely intensify and proliferate the talent displayed on stage, and with Keenan’s unique Irish flair explicitly evident in all songs, I’m hoping his charisma will shine through on this stage.

His debut album A Beginner’s Guide to Bravery was released earlier this year, and has some amazing songs featuring on it, like ‘James Dean’, which will be stuck in your head for days. It’ll be exciting to see how these new songs fare on a stage, with some possessing just vocals and guitars, whilst others like ‘Alter Wine’ having a much more layered and powerful feel.

If you’re into folk, beautiful poetry, generally gorgeous timbres, or all of the above, David Keenan’s show is one for you. And now is the perfect time to catch him before he inevitably ends up headlining our O2 Guildhall one day.

David Keenan’s show at The Joiners on March 16th is not one to miss – buy your tickets here.