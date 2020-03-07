Preview: Palace at Engine Rooms, Southampton (15/03/20)

London-based indie trio Palace are due to perform at Southampton’s Engine Rooms next Sunday and it’s definitely not something you want to miss.

After their debut album So Long Forever (2016) the band gained notable attention for their dreamy, indie sound. And with the release of their most recent album, Life After (2019), they proved their sound is still just as dreamy and just as lovely. Title track ‘Life After’ exhibits uplifting guitar, and dreamy vocals, and it’ll no doubt make you fall in love with this band.

This show at Engine Rooms is one for fans of indie. The band are already due to play some UK summer festivals this year, including their headline spot at Tracks Festival in June (featuring some other notable indie names like Matt Maltese and Fat White Family). Now is the perfect time to catch them live before they start playing even bigger venues.

Buy your tickets for Palace at Engine Rooms on Sunday March 15th here.