Preview: Turnover at the Loft, Southampton (06/03/20)

The American rock band Turnover are coming to Southampton on Friday 6th March to perform at The Loft after the release of their latest album, Altogether, on November 1st 2019. It is safe to say that their musical sound has changed significantly over the years, from emo to pop-punk to dream pop, therefore this gig is sure to provide an evening of varied music spanning their albums and respective genres. Their most recent album is in keeping with the dream-like atmosphere set in their two previous albums Good Nature and Peripheral Vision.

A combination of heartfelt lyrics, a balance between upbeat and relaxed tracks, set in the intimate venue of The Loft, this evening is set to be one of good vibes, good music and fun.

Tickets for Turnover at The Loft this Friday are available here.