Preview: Buds. at Suburbia (07/03/20)

Buds. are a four-piece band from a small town in Hampshire, forming after the demise of their former bands. The melodic punk rock band have been regularly touring around Hampshire and are slowly becoming a known name in the underground music scene in Southampton. They are definitely ones to check out if you are into uplifting, feel-good songs that make you feel good in all times of dread.

We are lucky enough to host their talents in Southampton on March 7th, so it’s time to throw on those skinny jeans and flannel shirts and get down to Suburbia.