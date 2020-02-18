Preview: Becky Hill at BIC, Bournemouth (24/02/20)

Having previously supported big acts such as Craig David, Becky Hill is now set to be joining Irish alt-pop band, The Script, on their UK headline arena tour, stopping off at the Bournemouth International Centre on the 24th of February.

Ever since she won the hearts of the judges (including the band’s frontman, Daniel O’Donoghue) with her astounding performance of John Legend’s ‘Ordinary People’ on the first season of The Voice UK in 2012, Hill has developed a large following in the culture of Pop and R&B. Du ring her journey to the semifinals, Hill put her own spin on many covers, such as Beyonce’s ‘Irreplaceable’, and The White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’.

With her unique distinct voice, she has featured on many club classics, including her first recorded collaboration, ‘Afterglow’ with Wilkinson, as well as the number one hit ‘Gecko (Overdrive)’ with Oliver Heldens. From constantly being in the UK charts, it’s unlikely that any nightclub fails to play at least one of her projects in a DJ set. This has led to a massive rise in fame for Hill, resulting in her performances at big name festivals being packed full of fans, including last year’s Reading and Leeds Festival.

With what is promised to be a night of hits, her performance is definitely one to catch.

Tickets for the Bournemouth show on the 24th of February can be purchased here.