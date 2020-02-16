Preview: Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (01/03/20)

Award-winning, singer-songwriter Elvis Costello will be performing in our city on March 1st at the Mayflower Theatre, along with his band The Imposters, and it’s certainly not something you want to miss.

Formerly with The Attractions, Costello and his band are renowned for their legendary status in the music scene and their original sound, receiving various awards over the years. In 2004, Rolling Stone featured Costello on their list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.

This show provides music-lovers of any kind to witness the legendary performances of Costello and his band. With iconic tunes like ‘Alison’ and ‘Pump It Up’ hopefully featuring on the set-list, we are incredibly lucky to be hosting his talents in our city next month.

Be sure to buy your tickets to see Elvis Costello and The Imposters at the Mayflower Theatre here.