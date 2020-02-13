Preview: New Years Day at The 1865 (19/02/20)

Goth-metal legends New Years Day are heading to Southampton on their first ever headline tour of the UK on February 19th at The 1865. Joined by LOWLIVES and Callmeamour, this is the perfect gig for any Southampton rock fans. They’ll be playing songs from their latest album Unbreakable, which the band have described “as the poppiest metal album, or the most metal pop album.”

Kicking off in Leeds, this tour will take New Years Day through the UK and Europe in February and March. Unbreakable signifies a new chapter for the band with a new outlook, so we’ll get to see this brand new energy translated in their live performances.

Tickets for Southampton are available here.

Dates for New Years Day’s UK tour are as follows:

February

18 Leeds The Key Club, UK

19 Southampton 1865, UK

21 London Islington O2 Academy, UK

22 Manchester Club Academy, UK

23 Glasgow Garage, UK

25 Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

26 Bristol Fleece, UK