Preview: Mabel at O2 Guildhall, Southampton (09/02/20)

2019 was nothing short of monumental for Mabel: a debut album, supporting Khalid on tour and releasing a Christmas single. Yet, it’s about time Mabel established herself as a star that supersedes radio and festivals. On 9th February, we are excited to join Mabel on a tour she has coined “These Are The Best Times,” a sentiment to her rising success.

Mabel gained mainstream attention in 2o17, with summer bop ‘Finders Keepers’ featuring Kojo Funds. Since the release of an extended play, mixtapes and now album, Mabel has morphed into an R&B pop-princess prototype. The performance anticipates high ponytails, energetic dance routines and covering R&B icons such as Ne-Yo.

Upon this headline tour ahead of three Top 20 singles, Mabel’s success can only be catapulted by visiting North America and Europe in venues that can handle the tenacity of her pop prowess. The tour begins on the 2nd February and will continue until the summer month: just in time for U.K. festivals.

