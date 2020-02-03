Preview: The 1975 at BIC, Bournemouth (19/02/20)

The 1975 return to Bournemouth’s BIC on February 19th, and it’s definitely not one to miss. With their upcoming album Notes On a Conditional Form scheduled for release on February 21st, there is much to suggest that the band will showcase some of its songs at this Bournemouth show. If that’s not enticing enough, I have no doubts that the content of this upcoming album will match all of the band’s previous releases, with the already released singles exhibiting unique sounds and techniques – if you had told me Greta Thunberg would feature on a 1975 album a year ago, I would have been reluctant to believe you. There’s also an obvious parallel noticable between the sounds of this new album in comparison to their previous work, especially in ‘Me & You Together Song’, which will definitely be a treat for the older fans.

With a plethora of different tunes for different moods, it is safe to assume that this gig will have everyone in the audience feeling an addictive urge to sing and move. And with the release of Notes On a Conditional Form occurring just days later, why wouldn’t you want to come along?

Buy your tickets for The 1975’s show at Bournemouth on February 19th here.