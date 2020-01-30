Preview: itoldyouiwouldeatyou at Suburbia, Southampton (01/02/20)

Punk outfit itoldyouiwouldeatyou are heading on tour with the holds-no-barred punkers from Watford, Nervus, this February, and will be arriving at Southampton’s Suburbia on Saturday February 1st.

The band are known for their outward expression and their vocalness for the LGBT community, especially trans rights, much like their tour counterparts Nervus.

Following their release of their debut album Oh Dearism late 2018, the emo-influenced punkers have gone on to perform across the country in 2019 playing sublime sets at festivals such as 2000trees, the brilliant Washed Out festival in Brighton and also The Great Escape – alongside a handful of appearances at coveted venues like King Tuts Wah Wah Hut and the O2 Academy Birmingham.

It will be exciting to see the band in 2020, coming up to a year and a bit since their last release and a while since their last run of shows it should be interesting to see what the band has on offer.

You can find tickets for itoldyouiwouldeatyou’s tour alongside Nervus here.